FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop Jan. 14 in the area of Majors Road and Castleberry Road on a vehicle that came back with an expired registration. 

While speaking with the driver, Connor Delaney, 26, of Cumming, the deputy received consent to search his pockets and located a small amount of marijuana, which gave deputies probable cause to search the vehicle where they located a large amount of methamphetamine in the glovebox, Stacie Miller, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Delaney was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz and received citations for expired registration and failure to provide proof of insurance. He remains in jail.

