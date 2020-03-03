MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the forgery of two checks belonging to a Milton couple.
The couple said they checked their bank account on Feb. 24 and noticed two suspicious checks they had not written. Both checks were for nearly $4,000 each and made out to two different people.
The couple notified their bank, which refunded the money after investigating the checks. Police advised them to monitor their accounts closely and change their passwords.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.