MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the forgery of two checks belonging to a Milton couple.

The couple said they checked their bank account on Feb. 24 and noticed two suspicious checks they had not written. Both checks were for nearly $4,000 each and made out to two different people.

The couple notified their bank, which refunded the money after investigating the checks. Police advised them to monitor their accounts closely and change their passwords.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments