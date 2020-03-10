MILTON, Ga. — A married couple from Locust Grove is out $1,600 after paying a Milton woman to help them start their own businesses.
A woman reported to Milton Police March 4 that a friend introduced her to a woman named “Gigi” around three months ago who offered to assist her in opening her own boutique and her husband with launching a trucking company.
Gigi told the couple she could set up the companies’ taxes, credit and registration with the state, the victim said. In the police report, the officer noted the victim never mentioned a contract or agreement and had no documents to reflect the arrangement.
The woman told police Gigi said she had an office in Alpharetta, but she would only meet her at her apartment in Milton. The couple paid Gigi a total of $1,600.
The victim said that when she and her husband went to open a business account, they were told their companies were not registered with the state. She said Gigi had not returned calls and no one would answer the door of her apartment.
The woman said Gigi offered to do their taxes as well, so she had access to the family’s Social Security numbers. The victim said there were no signs of fraudulent activity on any of their accounts.
Police spoke with the leasing office of the Milton apartment complex and were told a woman named Gigi had recently been evicted.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.