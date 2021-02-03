FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail is accused of nearly causing a fire Jan. 23 when he unscrewed bolts and tampered with wires in a light fixture.
Justin Ernest Fontaine, 40, was charged with interference with government property in connection with the incident. He remains held without bond.
