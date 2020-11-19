FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old of Marietta man being held with no bond for prior charges at the Forsyth County jail, faces additional charges, The man was booked on an additional charge of interference with government property Nov. 7 for engraving drawings on his cell window, according to reports.
