ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for two men suspected of passing five fake $100 bills at the Walgreens on Crabapple Road.

An employee of the store said the two men entered Feb. 23 and purchased an Amex card with the fake bills. The cashier did not realize at the time that the bills were counterfeit.

A manager later obtained the bills and confirmed that they were fake before contacting police.

