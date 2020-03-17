FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were called to an Alpharetta Wal-Mart March 8 regarding an alleged shoplifting incident. Authorities say Stephen Joel Hutchins, 38, of John Arnold Circle, Conley, took items without paying, then fled from the Atlanta Highway store in a U-Haul truck heading northbound on Ga. 400.
Hutchins was captured a short time later on Ga. 369 when he crashed his vehicle in front of a Bojangles restaurant, fleeing on foot.
Hutchins was charged with theft by shoplifting, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, DUI–multiple substances, obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing/attempting to elude for a felony offense, aggressive driving and driving while license suspended or revoked. He is being held without bail in the Forsyth County jail. His case remains under investigation.
