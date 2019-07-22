ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies received a report July 13 from a man who said a Conex container box had been stolen from a site occupied by CW Matthews Construction on Union Hill Road.
The box had been seen on the property the previous night. Authorities noticed scrape marks where the box had been sitting and suspected the thief likely used a rollback wrecker to move the item.
The box was described as off white with blue graffiti marks and the owner noted all missing contents. Photos were taken for documentation.
