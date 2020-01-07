ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Dec. 29 car burglary at North Point Drive.
That afternoon, a man parked his truck at the nearby Best Buy. When he returned to the truck, he saw that a computer and four monitors were missing. The combined value is estimated at $2,600.
Police found a small puncture hole on the driver-side door handle that officers said exploits a known flaw in the locking mechanism of Ford F-Series trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.