ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is inviting Roswell residents and business owners to attend the Citizens’ Police Academy. This free program, which begins Aug. 18, is designed to introduce members of the public to various functions of police work.
During the 10-week academy, participants will become familiar with the aspects of the Roswell Police Department. Participants will receive first-hand knowledge of police operations, including the K9 unit, SWAT team, DUI enforcement, 911 Communications Center and criminal case investigations.
Upon completion of the course, participants will take part in a graduation ceremony, with the reception held Tuesday, October 20.
The department is now accepting application. The academy will begin Aug. 18 and will be held every Tuesday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. The first class will be located at the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill St.
Applicants must be 21 years or older, pass a background check, and must be a Roswell resident or business owner. Applications are available at the Roswell Police Department, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at roswellgov.com/citizenspoliceacademy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.