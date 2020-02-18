MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the forgery of several checks using Birmingham United Methodist Church’s information.
A church representative met with police Feb. 5 after they discovered several checks they had not issued had been changed and deposited.
The church had issued a $250 check to a man in December for his Christmas services. Two months later, man’s bank contacted the church asking if they had issued a second check for $1,200 to the man.
Church representatives then checked their bank account and found two more fraudulent checks for over $2,000 total.
All three checks were deposited electronically.
