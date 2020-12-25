JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to Bentley Court on Dec. 14 after City Councilman Brian Weaver asked to meet with an officer.

According to the police report, Weaver wanted to alert officers about Christmas lights that were stolen at the main entrance of the Bellemont Farms subdivision. The councilman said about 50 feet of CP ultrabright ground post lights were stolen sometime between 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 8 a.m. the following morning.

Officers observed the string of lights missing from the ground posts at the front entrance to the neighborhood. There were no suspects listed in the report.