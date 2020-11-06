JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A customer reportedly threatened to shoot up a Chinese restaurant in Johns Creek following a disagreement over a bill.

According to police, an unidentified man called the Sichuan House, 5900 State Bridge Road, on Oct. 24, saying he was going to bring a gun to the family-owned restaurant and shoot everyone.

One of the owners, a 47-year-old woman, told police the only disturbance had been when a couple dined in the eatery earlier in the day and had a dispute over the tip. The owner said the family paid the bill and left without problems. About 30 minutes later, the threats were phoned in.

