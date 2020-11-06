JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A customer reportedly threatened to shoot up a Chinese restaurant in Johns Creek following a disagreement over a bill.
According to police, an unidentified man called the Sichuan House, 5900 State Bridge Road, on Oct. 24, saying he was going to bring a gun to the family-owned restaurant and shoot everyone.
One of the owners, a 47-year-old woman, told police the only disturbance had been when a couple dined in the eatery earlier in the day and had a dispute over the tip. The owner said the family paid the bill and left without problems. About 30 minutes later, the threats were phoned in.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.