FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs man, arrested last fall on drug charges, faces additional counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Gabriel De Freitas Carvalho, 19, of Sandy Springs was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit investigation according to jail records. De Freitas Carvalho was arrested in September after allegedly trying to sell drugs — LSD and THC — to undercover officers. Following that arrest, authorities obtained a search warrant for the phone he allegedly used to communicate with undercover officers.
During the investigation, authorities say they discovered dozens of images containing children in explicit sexual situations, some as young as 3 years old. De Freitas Carvalho was charged with 26 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Bond is set at $288,880 and he remains in jail.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.