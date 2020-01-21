FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs man, arrested last fall on drug charges, faces additional counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Gabriel De Freitas Carvalho, 19, of Sandy Springs was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit investigation according to jail records. De Freitas Carvalho was arrested in September after allegedly trying to sell drugs — LSD and THC — to undercover officers. Following that arrest, authorities obtained a search warrant for the phone he allegedly used to communicate with undercover officers. 

During the investigation, authorities say they discovered dozens of images containing children in explicit sexual situations, some as young as 3 years old. De Freitas Carvalho was charged with 26 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Bond is set at $288,880 and he remains in jail.

