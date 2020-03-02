JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of more than $4,000 worth of checks from the United Methodist Church mailbox on Medlock Bridge Road.

A church representative told police the church had an unsecured mailbox and that she believed had multiple donations checks stolen from since July 2019.

The representative said the incident was reported to USPS, but the church had not heard back from the inspector except for a notice to report the incident to police.

Multiple parishioners alerted the church that their checks had been cashed, but the church did not receive them

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments