JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police met with a Johns Creek man Dec. 2 after he discovered a suspicious withdrawal on his bank account.
In October, the man said he had placed a check for the Fulton County Tax Commission in his mailbox. Two months later, the man received a letter from the county notifying him that his taxes had not been paid.
The man then checked his bank account and noticed a fraudulent $1,000 withdrawal. The check used in the withdrawal had the same checking and routing number as the one the man had sent to the Fulton County Tax Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.