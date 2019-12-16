JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Dec. 7 home burglary at Stapleford Lane.
The homeowner said she had left the house between noon-9 p.m. When she returned, she saw that a window, which had previously been shut, was open. She called police.
The glass back door was shattered, and officers found several rocks nearby that they said the suspect could have used to gain access to the house.
Inside, the rooms were ransacked. About $3,500 in cash was taken along with several pieces of jewelry worth $30,000 total.
