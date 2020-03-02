JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 21 home burglary that occurred on Ascott Valley Drive.
The homeowner told police she left the house that morning at 10 a.m. When she returned that evening around 9:30 p.m., she realized her home had been ransacked.
About $3,000 in cash, along with more than $25,000 worth of jewelry, clothes and electronics were gone.
Police found a window in the back of the house that was slightly open and mud on the carpet near the open window.
There was no footage of the incident
