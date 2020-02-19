FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to a medical call on Windermere Crossing on Feb. 4 and discovered that the victim was wanted on a felony warrant.

Authorities said Dquan Jameel Usher, 23, of Wollaston Road, Cumming, was injured after riding on top of a friend’s vehicle. Usher had a felony warrant from Will County, Illinois, and was placed under arrest, Stacie Miller, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. He is being held for another jurisdiction and has no bond.

