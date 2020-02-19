FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to a medical call on Windermere Crossing on Feb. 4 and discovered that the victim was wanted on a felony warrant.
Authorities said Dquan Jameel Usher, 23, of Wollaston Road, Cumming, was injured after riding on top of a friend’s vehicle. Usher had a felony warrant from Will County, Illinois, and was placed under arrest, Stacie Miller, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. He is being held for another jurisdiction and has no bond.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.