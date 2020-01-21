JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man contacted police Jan. 9 after he realized several parts from his car had been stolen.
The man said sometime between Jan. 7-8, someone stole four fender liners off his car. He noticed the passenger side fender liners had gone missing on Jan. 7. The others on the driver side were still in place.
The next day, he saw the driver side fender liners were gone.
