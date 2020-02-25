MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta man reported Feb. 15 that his car had been struck on Cogburn Road during a hit-and-run accident.
The man said he had been traveling northbound on the road that afternoon. When he attempted to merge into the left lane, a BMW behind him got into the left lane and accelerated. The two cars collided, and the BMW drove away.
A witness said the driver of the BMW had been acting aggressively, purposely cutting him off before the hit-and-run accident.
Police were unable to get in contact with the BMW driver at the time of the report.
