ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man reported Feb. 3 that his car had been burglarized.
The man had parked his car at Chattahoochee Circle the following evening. The next morning, he saw that it had been rummaged through. He had security footage that showed the suspect enter the car shortly before midnight.
The car had been left unlocked, the man said, and nothing was missing.
