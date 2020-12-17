ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a business along Canton Street after a burglary was reported there Dec. 1.

The caller told police they found a pair of shoes at the front door when they arrived to the business. Surveillance video showed a man enter the business through an unlocked door before dawn Nov. 29. The suspect ate some food from the kitchen, urinated on some racks inside the building, then slept for several hours before leaving, according to the police report.

Tags

Load comments