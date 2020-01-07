FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies said two Dawsonville residents called 911 after a man travelling north on Canton Highway pulled a gun on them during a road rage incident Dec. 10.
The couple told authorities that a man with a red beard, driving a gray Chevrolet Tahoe, pulled alongside them in front of the North Cumming Corners shopping center. He then allegedly aimed a black handgun at the couple before shouting, “Don’t (expletive) with me,” according to the incident report.
As the driver turned onto Ga. 9 and drove away, the couple noticed the vehicle had a personalized license plate,” authorities said.
Deputies were able to trace the vehicle to Jason Hodder, 43, of Canton, who matched the description given to them by the Dawson County couple.
Hodder was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with four felonies, including two counts each of aggravated assault with a gun and making terroristic threats, Forsyth County jail records show he remains in custody on a $55,460 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.