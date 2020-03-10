ROSWELL, Ga. — A man reported Feb. 29 that someone had stolen three of his four surveillance cameras.
The man said he had placed four cameras around the exterior of his home on Keans Court. When he checked on them the evening of Feb. 29, he noted three were missing.
He told police he had no idea who could have taken his cameras.
