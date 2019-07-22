ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Authorities questioned a man found parked along McFarland parkway July 13 when they noticed his rear passenger window shattered. The man said someone broke the window, and he was looking to see whether anything had been taken.
The man later notified authorities that a Nikon D90 camera and lens were missing from the back seat. A serial number was provided and the total value of the camera, lens and bag was approximately $1,000.
