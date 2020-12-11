FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County detectives are investigating claims of someone impersonating a U.S. Marshal.
Deputies on Nov. 28 received reports of a property line civil case between two neighbors along Arbor Ridge Lane. One of the neighbors said they got a call from someone claiming to be a federal marshal investigating claims that the neighbor had threatened other homeowners in the area.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.