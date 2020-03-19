JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a March 4 incident in which a person impersonated a business’ boss to fraudulently obtain $5,250 in gift cards.
The previous day, an employee received an email from someone claiming to be his boss. The email said she had an urgent favor and instructed him to buy some gift cards and send her the numbers for it.
The employee complied and was instructed several times to repeat the process. He spent a total of $5,250 using the company’s account. He also spent $500 on his personal credit card.
The employee later realized he had been scammed after he met with his boss following a meeting.
