ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the Jan. 11 burglary of a pharmacy on North Main Street.

Police responded to an alarm call at 5 a.m. that the business’s front door had been opened.

When officers arrived, they saw that the door had been forced open. The owner of the pharmacy confirmed that all of the narcotics, which had been kept in a locked cabinet, had been taken. Security footage showed three masked suspects open the door with a prying instrument, grab the narcotics and leave in under one minute. 

