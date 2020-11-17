JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 29 break-in at the CBD Pros cannabis shop, 11720 Medlock Bridge Road.

According to police reports, two suspects busted out a glass window to enter the front door and stole an unknown amount of CBD flower and CBD cartridges. One of the owners said he was notified that the shop’s security alarm was triggered. When he checked the surveillance system, it showed the two burglars inside the store. One employee sent police photos of the suspects and their vehicle and the other owner showed officers a surveillance video of the break-in.

The footage showed the two men approach the front door and one of them shattered the glass window near the entrance. One of the suspects then collected items off the shelves behind the display counter before the security alarm went off and both fled the store, the report stated.