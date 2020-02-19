ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a home burglary at Worthington Hills Manor in which a car was stolen.

On Feb. 3, the homeowner met with police after he realized his car was gone. The car, valued at $18,000, had been parked in the driveway.

The man investigated further and discovered the car’s keys were missing along with about $300 worth of clothing from the house.

There were no signs of forced entry, according to police. The man said the back door was left unlocked, and the suspect could have entered from there.

