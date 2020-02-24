JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 13 home burglary on Carters Grove Trail.
One of the homeowners entered the house that afternoon and became suspicious when she noticed the inner garage door, which is usually left unlocked, was locked. When she entered with her husband, the two saw the home had been ransacked and the back, glass door was broken.
Missing items included checkbooks, $1,600 in cash and a $6,500 watch.
