ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a commercial burglary at the Old Milton Beverage liquor store along Old Milton Parkway on Dec. 22.

According to the incident report, a glass window pane next to the front door had been pushed out. Security cams showed a suspect using tools to remove weather stripping around the pane. The burglar then pushed the glass pane out of the way and crawled military style into the building. The suspect crawled to each register, removing $430 in cash from each one, stole $2,000 from a cash box, and another $500 from a coin box. The suspect stole cigarette cartons and cigarillos near the register, then crawled to the manager’s office. There the offender picked the lock to the office and stole $14,367 in cash then crawled to the front of the store and loaded liquor bottles into a bag. The suspect then stood up, ran to grab another box of cigarettes and more cigarillos, then exited the building through the window pane, the report stated.

The owner said $17,727 in cash and at least $3,032 worth of inventory was stolen. Investigators were unable to identify the suspect, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt tightly drawn around their face to the point only their eyes could be seen, the report stated.