JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman contacted police Feb. 7 after she realized her home had been burglarized while she was out shopping for a new car.

The woman and her husband left the house that morning and returned five hours later. When they approached the door, they found broken stained glass. Initially, the husband said, they thought a delivery package had been thrown at the door, damaging it.

When they went inside, however, the two found their home had been ransacked. Some watches, valued at about $400 total, were missing inside.

The door is valued at $1,000.

