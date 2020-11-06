ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two brothers were cited for racing on Ga. 9 when Alpharetta police responded to a three-car crash along the state route Oct. 20.
According to a police report, traffic cam footage showed a black BMW coupe speeding through the intersection at Mayfield Road slam into a Toyota Corolla turning left onto Ga. 9. The BMW careened into a tree at such a high rate of speed that the tree fell onto the vehicle.
Tyson Talley, 22, of Ball Ground, was identified as the driver of the BMW. He told officers he was traveling with the flow of traffic when the Corolla turned in front of him. Miles Talley, 24, of Alpharetta, was trailing behind his brother in a blue BMW coupe. He also denied speeding at the time of the collision.
But a witness told police they saw the two BMWs speeding through the intersection, and the traffic cam showed them swerving through traffic, changing lanes in a reckless manner, the police report stated. Investigators reconstructed the crash scene and determined Tyson Talley was traveling about 83 mph, while Miles Talley was going almost 81 mph. The speed limit along that area of Ga. 9 is 45 mph, the report stated.
Both men were ticketed for racing on a highway and reckless driving. The 39-year-old Alpharetta woman driving the Corolla was cited for failure to yield while turning left, according to the report.
No one was injured in the wreck.
