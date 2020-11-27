MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Shadecrest Court on Nov. 11 after a boy reportedly received a death threat from a classmate.

According to police, the victim’s parents said the boy received random text messages from several unknown numbers. One text message threatened to kill him. The incident stemmed from an incident at school during which the boy told a female classmate that he’d started dating another girl. He told his parents the classmate became angry and shared his news with other students. Shortly afterward, he began receiving the texts.

The parents shared screenshots of all the text messages. Police linked the lone threatening text to a home, which officers visited. But they were unable to question a possible suspect.

