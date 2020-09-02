Blotter: Marietta man charged for spitting at Alpharetta officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Marietta man was arrested Aug. 9 for DUI and two counts of simple battery against a police officer after he allegedly spit in an officer’s face twice during the arrest.
Police stopped the man in his car on Webb Bridge Road after receiving a report of an erratic driver in the area. The man was asked for his license and to step out of the vehicle but did not comply with either request, according to police.
After a second request to step out of the vehicle was denied, police forced the man out of his car and placed him under arrest for DUI, based on his “failure to maintain lane, the odor of alcoholic beverages and refusal to follow instructions.”
The man refused to answer questions from police once handcuffed and placed in an officer’s vehicle, and he started kicking and banging his head on a car window, police said.
While waiting in the intake garage of the Fulton County Jail, the man allegedly spit in the Alpharetta officer’s face twice through the rolled down window of the car.
In addition to the citations for DUI-less safe, failure to maintain lane and improper headlights, police obtained two warrants for simple battery against a police officer.
Stolen vehicle recovered using phone tracking app
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were called to Riverwood Lane Aug. 15 after a woman tracked down her stolen vehicle.
Police met with the woman, who told them her car was recently stolen in Acworth. She tracked the car to the Roswell apartment complex using the Find My iPhone app, according to police, and came to the location looking for the vehicle.
Shortly after arriving, police found the car parked in front of an apartment building. Roswell police confirmed ownership of the vehicle with Acworth police, and the car was towed for temporary safekeeping.
Delivery truck damaged while parked in store lot
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to North Point Circle Aug. 12 after a delivery driver reported his truck had been damaged.
Police met with the driver at Total Wine and More, where he was making a delivery that day.
The driver said he came out of the store around 11:45 a.m. and found scratches on the hood and both sides of his vehicle. There were multiple scratches on the sides of the vehicle, including some that ran the length of the truck, and an ‘’X’’ scratched on the hood, according to police.
Cameras outside the store did not catch the incident.
Residents report woman taking bricks from yard
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Canton Street homeowner called policed Aug. 13 after someone drove up to their backyard and began taking their landscaping bricks.
The homeowner told police he and his wife saw a vehicle pull up their driveway, then a woman got out and began taking bricks they were using to build a pool in their backyard.
Police spoke with the woman, who told them she though the bricks were trash, similar to people leaving unwanted items in the road on trash day.
Police said the woman didn’t seem to understand she had just a committed a crime. The homeowners told police they did not want to press charges, so the woman was issued a criminal trespass warning.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.