CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a PNC Bank employee on Feb. 2 on allegations that he stole money from customers.
Nicholas Hallas, 38, turned himself in to authorities at the Forsyth County jail. He was charged with theft by taking, six counts of forgery and three counts apiece of identity fraud and exploitation/intimidation of disabled or elderly. He was released on $39,090 bond.
A PNC Bank fraud investigator reported Hallas to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 17. Hallas is alleged to have been caught taking money out of three customers’ bank accounts by forging their signatures on withdrawal slips. He then collected the withdrawals for himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
