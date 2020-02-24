JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Brookhaven woman contacted police Feb. 14 after her bank informed her about two fraudulent checks.
The woman received the call from her bank the previous day asking about a suspicious check. She informed the bank representative that it was fraudulent, and the check was denied.
Later that day, however, the woman learned that a fraudulent $3,700 check had been cashed.
The woman said she had recently written two large checks for some construction work for her business.
