ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man contacted police Dec. 9 after he learned of a $12,000 fraudulent charge on his credit card.
In late October, the man’s bank contacted him asking if a $12,000 purchase from a watch company in California was valid. He said he had not made any such purchase and was told the charge would be reversed.
On Dec. 4, however, the man saw that the bank reversed the reversal, putting the $12,000 charge back on his card. A representative told the man that their investigation showed the charge was valid.
The purchase had been shipped to an unknown address in Alpharetta.
