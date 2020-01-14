ROSWELL, Ga. — A man contacted police Dec. 31 after he discovered about $6,500 worth of fraud on his bank account.
The previous day, the man’s bank contacted him about two suspicious attempted withdrawals on his account. Both of the transactions occurred in Kentucky. Their combined value was about $6,500.
The attempted withdrawals did not go through. The man said he was concerned the suspect had a fraudulent driver’s license with his information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.