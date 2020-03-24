FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman alerted bank personnel to fraudulent activity in her checking account.
Authorities say a Regions Bank representative told the woman that a man had presented two checks from her account.
The victim had the checks in her possession, suggesting that the checks presented by the man were fraudulent.
Raymond Joseph Collier, 62, of Decatur, was arrested March 12 in connection with the incident and charged with two counts of identity fraud. He is being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.