FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman alerted bank personnel to fraudulent activity in her checking account.

Authorities say a Regions Bank representative told the woman that a man had presented two checks from her account.

The victim had the checks in her possession, suggesting that the checks presented by the man were fraudulent.

Raymond Joseph Collier, 62, of Decatur, was arrested March 12 in connection with the incident and charged with two counts of identity fraud. He is being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond.

