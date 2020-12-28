ROSWELL, Ga. — Three men broke into a Honeywell factory along Northfield Court on Dec. 13.

According to police, the suspects entered the business through a side door and made their way to a control room, where they unplugged the modems and electronics in an attempt to disarm the security system. The suspects then made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the factory’s warehouse, according to the report.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects, but no arrests have been made.