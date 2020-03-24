FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been arrested in connection with attempting to enter autos in a south Forsyth neighborhood.

Deputies were called to Three Chimneys subdivision on March 9 regarding two individuals entering multiple automobiles. Authorities say Justin Joseph Bruno, 21, of Cumming, and Anthony Jeremiah Nasah, 20, of Suwanee, went into an open garage on Woodward Way, unlocked a vehicle, and stole items from the vehicle.

Authorities say the pair also entered an open garage and took items from two vehicles parked inside a garage on Old Oak Trace. The suspects were unsuccessful in attempts to enter two other vehicles. 

Bruno was arrested March 11 and charged with five counts of felony entering auto, one count felony attempted entering auto and one count felony burglary non-force. He has since been released from the Forsyth County jail on $35,180 bond.

Nasah was arrested March 13 and charged with first degree burglary–forced, and six counts of theft by entering automobile. He has been released on $33,290 bond.

