FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been arrested in connection with attempting to enter autos in a south Forsyth neighborhood.
Deputies were called to Three Chimneys subdivision on March 9 regarding two individuals entering multiple automobiles. Authorities say Justin Joseph Bruno, 21, of Cumming, and Anthony Jeremiah Nasah, 20, of Suwanee, went into an open garage on Woodward Way, unlocked a vehicle, and stole items from the vehicle.
Authorities say the pair also entered an open garage and took items from two vehicles parked inside a garage on Old Oak Trace. The suspects were unsuccessful in attempts to enter two other vehicles.
Bruno was arrested March 11 and charged with five counts of felony entering auto, one count felony attempted entering auto and one count felony burglary non-force. He has since been released from the Forsyth County jail on $35,180 bond.
Nasah was arrested March 13 and charged with first degree burglary–forced, and six counts of theft by entering automobile. He has been released on $33,290 bond.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.