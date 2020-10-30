CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies nabbed an Atlanta man accused of participating in an Oct. 11 robbery at a Marathon gas station on Buford Dam Road.
The victim, a 32-year-old Cumming man, told deputies three men armed with pistols robbed him of his wallet and cell phone as he was using the station’s free vacuum. One of the suspects hit him in the head with the butt of a pistol and another searched his pockets while the third robber searched his vehicle, an incident report stated.
Investigators identified one of the suspected robbers as Torrie Dontell Ratcliff, who was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with aggravated assault and robbery with a gun.
Ratcliff was jailed and is awaiting a determination on bond.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.