FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested an Atlanta man on Nov. 4 after linking him to a Kohl’s credit card scam from 2019.

Daventa Ezekial Burgess, 22, of Northside Drive, was charged with three counts each of financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud. He remained jailed on $26,685 bail.

According to reports, Burgess obtained a customer’s information and created several Kohl’s smart credit cards in the customer’s name. He allegedly began using the cards in October 2019. Kohl’s began receiving reports of fraudulent activity on the victim’s accounts and created a security alert in the store’s system. Investigators identified Burgess as the suspect using the cards. Deputies extradited him to Forsyth County from the Gwinnett County Jail.