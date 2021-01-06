FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County investigators linked an Atlanta man to a fraud report from last January that included allegations he bought a Corvette using another man’s identity.
Michael Bernard Simmons, 53, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with 10 counts of financial identity fraud in connection with the reports.
According to deputies, the victim filed a Jan. 22 police report that indicated an unknown suspect purchased a Corvette and had opened or attempted to open several lines of credit using his name as well as his wife’s identity.
Detectives identified Simmons as the suspect based on information included on the application to purchase the Corvette, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. Deputies obtained warrants and p[icked him up from the DeKalb County Detention Center.
Simmons remains held on held in the Forsyth County jail on $66,860 bond.
