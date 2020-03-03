ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 18 armed robbery of the T-Mobile store on Mansell Road.

The manager said that a man wearing a mask had entered the store brandished a gun. The robber then demanded all the cash from the drawer.

After nearly $700 in cash had been given to the man, he ordered employees to fill two satchels with new phones from the back office. He took $15,000 worth of electronics before leaving

