JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police investigated a fraud reported by rental property owners Dec. 30.
The victim, according to police, owns apartments along Piedmont Avenue and told officers his 19-year-old daughter got a text from a prospective tenant looking to lease one of the units. That tenant claimed their employer would pay the $1,100 rent. The landlord’s daughter told officers she got a $2,500 check purportedly from the tenant’s employer on Dec. 18. She said the tenant then sent her a text message claiming her employer overpaid and asking the teen’s family to reimburse the difference.
The property owner said he wired $800 to the supposed employer’s bank account, according to the report. Soon after, the landlord received another check for $2,900 and the “tenant” asked to be reimbursed again. The property owner wired $1,000 to a different account. After both of the supposed employer’s checks bounced, the property owner and his daughter realized they’d been scammed, they told investigators.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.