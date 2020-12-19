ROSWELL, Ga. — A man upset about his food order tried to climb through the drive-thru window of a Popeyes along Alpharetta Highway on Dec. 2.
The man struck the closed window and made several threats before driving off, according to police.
Employees at the restaurant called police to report the incident.
